Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify stock opened at $1,045.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,713.09, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $914.35.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.