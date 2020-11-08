Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,670 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

