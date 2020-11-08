Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,853 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $125,333.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,173.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VRSN stock opened at $206.67 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.27.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

