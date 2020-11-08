Sigma Planning Corp Sells 20,731 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,731 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 810,380 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,079,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.27.

