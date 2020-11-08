Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,301 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $66.23 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

