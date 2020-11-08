Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,631 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,897,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,892 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 365,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 77,675 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 242.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $81.70.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.