Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,850 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

