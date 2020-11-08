Sigma Planning Corp Sells 610 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,037 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,086. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.