Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,598,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,241,000 after acquiring an additional 892,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,769,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,779,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

