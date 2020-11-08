Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,208 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.11. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

