Signaturefd LLC Acquires 36,584 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3,103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

