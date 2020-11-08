Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $119.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

