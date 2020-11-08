Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,666,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.6% in the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $229.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.