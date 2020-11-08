Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $138.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

