Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $436,244.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 324,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,493 shares of company stock worth $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.