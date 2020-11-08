Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

