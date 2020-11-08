Signaturefd LLC Buys 529 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 41.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $137.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.35. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $108.01 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

