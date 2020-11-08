Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,781 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,293. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

NEM stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

