Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.