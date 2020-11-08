Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

