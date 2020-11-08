Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 581,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 202,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

