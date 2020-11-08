Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.