Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $154,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 980,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $279.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

