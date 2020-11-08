Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,273,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,561,000 after purchasing an additional 59,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,996.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 518,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,968,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

