Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,092 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

WF stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woori Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.