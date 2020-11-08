Signaturefd LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $644.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $567.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.36.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

