Signaturefd LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

Shares of MMM opened at $163.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

