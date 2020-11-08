Signaturefd LLC Has $643,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $189.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

