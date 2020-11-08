Signaturefd LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,592 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

RIO stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

