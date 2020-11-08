Signaturefd LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

