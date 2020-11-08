Signaturefd LLC Has $850,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

