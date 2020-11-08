Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

