Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2,603.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $25.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

