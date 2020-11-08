Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,211 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 1,480.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after buying an additional 5,825,269 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 489.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,580 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,585,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD.com stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

