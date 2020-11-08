Signaturefd LLC Purchases 282 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

