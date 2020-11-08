Signaturefd LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 129.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. CIBC began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of RY opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.