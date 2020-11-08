Signaturefd LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,075,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

