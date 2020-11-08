Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,288,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,654,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,176,000 after purchasing an additional 330,866 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

