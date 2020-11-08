Signaturefd LLC Sells 117 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ServiceNow by 633.1% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW opened at $535.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.89.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 3,601 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $1,550,014.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,095 shares of company stock worth $48,778,308 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.