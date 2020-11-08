Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

