Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth $5,673,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 68,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CHT opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

