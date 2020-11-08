Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 366,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in BHP Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,386,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

