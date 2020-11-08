Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.79 ($37.39).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

