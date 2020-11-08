Silicon Motion Technology Co. (SIMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend by 92.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

