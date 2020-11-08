Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.78

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and traded as high as $16.10. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 51,386 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides communication, infotainment, and technology services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as telecommunication equipment sales; mobile financial, and gaming and digital content business; and digital marketing, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses.

