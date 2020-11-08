Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 222.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. Mizuho cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Slack Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Slack Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

WORK opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 110,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $3,038,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,091,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $40,997.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,217 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,339. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

