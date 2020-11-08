SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.75

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $4.75. SMARTONE TELECO/S shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services.

