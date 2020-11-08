Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $100.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised J2 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in J2 Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.