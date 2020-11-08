Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:LI opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $44,485,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $4,927,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $598,000.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

