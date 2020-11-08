Smith Barney Citigroup Raises Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $496.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.13.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $432.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Humana by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

